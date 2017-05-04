Bankruptcy And You - Crucial Things You Had To Know

A lot of folks in modern times are deep in debt. If you are in this situation and do not take take action, things will only get worse as collection agencies try getting their money. If this sounds a lot like your personal situation, you may have started thinking about filing for bankruptcy. To learn more about the process and what it means for you, check out the information provided below.

Don't pay tax requirements with your credit cards with the thought of starting the bankruptcy process afterward, without doing your research first. In many areas of the country, this debt will not be dischargeable, and you could be left owing a significant amount to the IRS. Rule of thumb is if the tax is dischargeable, then the debt will be dischargeable. Thus, it doesn't make sense to use a credit card when it is going to be discharged when you file for bankruptcy.

Know what debts can be forgiven. You may hear that you have to pay a certain debt, and that it cannot be discharged, but that information will usually be coming from a bill collector. Student loans and child support and a few other debts cannot be discharged, but most others can.

Do some research. There are two main types of personal bankruptcy - Chapter 7 and Chapter 13. Chapter 7 will eliminate the majority of your debt while Chapter 13 restructures it to give you time to pay it off. Each one has different rules on what assets you are allowed to keep. So, ask a lot of questions before you decide which one is the best fit for your situation.

If you have had to file for bankruptcy, you should assess the reasons why to make sure that you do not end up in that situation again. For example, if it was for paying too many bills late, you can set up automatic payments so you will not have that problem in the future.

Do not jump the gun, and file for bankruptcy too early. Filing at the wrong time could leave you with more debt than you had before. It also means that you will not be able to file against those debts. All debt must be listed on your initial application for it to be included.

If you choose to file Chapter 13 bankruptcy, be sure that the amount of your monthly payments is within your reach. If you set a payment that is more than you can afford, you may face a court order of liquidation of all of your assets. You will lose everything by falling behind on payments.

Don't make the mistake of hesitating to file for bankruptcy because you think you won't be able to file again and may need to save it for a worse financial situation. The laws vary from state to state, but you may file again after a certain period, usually two to eight years, depending on the type of bankruptcy filed. Of course, you won't want to file again, but in case of job loss or a major illness, the opportunity is there if you need it.

Shop around for a bankruptcy lawyer. Make use of free consultations, if a law firm offers them. Be sure to check out the attorney's track record. For other kinds of bankruptcy advisers, do the same and be sure they're licensed if your state requires it. Don't ever pay debt negotiation firms any cash up-front and be sure you can pay based on the result. Don't hire someone who doesn't have good references or makes you feel uncomfortable.

Look into Chapter 12 bankruptcy if you are a family farmer. The purpose of this chapter is to reorganize the farming business so that it can remain operative. Chapter 12 bankruptcy can be filed by single-owner farms or partnerships. Be aware that there is a ceiling on the amount of debt for these filings.

Lots of individuals who previously filed bankruptcy vow to shun the use of credit cards or lines of credit in the future. That is not a great idea, because using credit builds better credit. In the future, you will almost certainly need credit to make major purchases, such as a house or a car, and your credit score will be dreadful if you haven't used credit since your bankruptcy. You can rebuild your credit slowly, beginning with just one credit card.

Filing for bankruptcy does not mean that you lose all of your assets. Personal property can be kept. Things like jewelry, clothes, and electronics are included in this category. The laws of your state, the kind of bankruptcy you go for, and your finances will determine whether you will lose large assets like your car or your home.

One way that many people have been able to avoid personal bankruptcy is to consolidate debt. Often, people have accumulated many small debts that can be extremely difficult to pay at the same time. If you can consolidate these debts along with larger ones into one debt, it is much easier to avoid bankruptcy.

If you are planning to file for bankruptcy, you must seriously take into account anyone who has cosigned on a loan for you. For instance, if a friend or relative is a cosigner on your auto or home loan, they will be held financially responsible to pay the debt in the event you file for bankruptcy. This can create problems in relationships between family members and friends. That is why it is not advisable to cosign for anyone or ask someone to cosign for you, including your children. It could ruin someone's life.

Pay as much attention as possible to the information in your required education classes. Remember that your goal is to avoid having to file for bankruptcy again in the future. If you learn better financial management skills, you'll be able to use your bankruptcy as an opportunity to start over.

Bankruptcy is not a chance happening in anyone's life. There are a number of things to do, each of which deserves careful attention. By using the above suggestions, you will be sure that all your Ts are crossed and all your Is are dotted when it comes to filing for bankruptcy.