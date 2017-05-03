Sound Advice For Surviving A Bankruptcy

Filing for bankruptcy is not a fun thing to do. Bankruptcy is a touchy subject, and people often don't want to mention it when someone asks about their finances. Follow the steps presented here to determine whether or not you need to file for personal bankruptcy at all.

Bankruptcy is a very complicated, and scary process. Usually anyone who applies for it, is at the end of ones rope. To help you feel more in control of things, be sure to educate yourself about the entire process before making your decision. Learn the requirements you have to meet before applying.Learn about what the process will be when you do apply.Finally, learn how your future will be affected by it after you file.

Don't wait too long to file for bankruptcy. So many people suffer with debts, and sleepless nights for years. They could have filed for bankruptcy, and been in the clear by now. If you are thinking about filing for bankruptcy, time is of the essence. Make the decision so you can move on that much quicker.

As tempting as it may be, do not run up credit cards right before filing for bankruptcy. Many times, people purchase expensive items, like jewelry, appliances and furniture right before they know they are going to file for bankruptcy. Most of the time, they are still going to be responsible for paying back this debt.

Do not hide assets while you are preparing to go through a bankruptcy. It may be tempting to take a home and/or other property and place it in a spouse's name, but if you get caught doing that you will face charges for fraud. The penalties being jail time and/or fines.

Be honest. Don't try to hide debts or money, because if you are found out, your entire bankruptcy filing can be revoked, and you could face jail time. Just be honest about what your financial life is like, and your lawyer should be able to help you make smart choices.

Once you determined that you want to file for bankruptcy, it is important that you figure out which kind is best for you to file. For instance, with Chapter 7 most of your debts will be relieved, and you can keep certain aspects. With Chapter 13 your debt gets reconstructed, and you are given a certain amount of time to pay it off.

Take the time to find a simpler solution to your financial issues, before filing for bankruptcy. For example, you may want to consider a credit counseling plan if you have small debts. Also, you could try to get your payments lowered on your own. If you decide to do this, get a copy of anything you agree to.

Be sure to consider all of your options before filing for personal bankruptcy, as there may be some you haven't considered. If you have a job that has slowed down due to the recession, such as construction, you may need to find a new job. This could help your situation until the economy picks back up.

Visit your primary care doctor for a complete physical prior to filing for bankruptcy. If you wait until after you begin the process, you will not be able to claim your medical bills on your bankruptcy. This is especially helpful if you do not have any kind of health insurance.

Be weary of creditors once you have filed for bankruptcy. These companies think because you have filed for bankruptcy, you cannot file it again for a long time. You are not risky to lend to. By accepting loans from these companies, you are putting yourself at risk for more financial turmoil.

Don't repay personal debt to friends and family before filing for bankruptcy. Although you may feel obligated to pay these people back first, it is not a wise decision. Because you must reveal this information when you file for bankruptcy, the trustee can legally ask for this money back or sue for it.

When you file bankruptcy, you want to avoid finding yourself in similar dire financial circumstances, so planning for and making a post-bankruptcy budget is a good idea. When you can create such a budget and stick to it after bankruptcy, you are far less likely to find yourself in the same position in the future, ensuring you are more financially free.

If you have to get a new car while in Chapter 13 bankruptcy, don't try to get approval for the most expensive car on the market. Your trustee won't approve your plan if it includes a luxury vehicle, and you probably can't afford a high car note anyway. Stick with a reliable, but cheap vehicle, to ensure you can afford your new purchase.

Personal bankruptcy filings can be a topic of great importance for many consumers, but also one that causes tremendous anxiety. The truth is that when used wisely, the bankruptcy process can be an important tool for getting a fresh financial start. By applying these ideas to your personal situation, it is possible to gain a better understanding of the ways in which you can benefit from the protections offered by a personal bankruptcy filing.